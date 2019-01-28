The horses are now ready for adoption. Courtesy BC SPCA

Neglected horses seized from B.C. property after cruelty investigation

On Dec. 15, 2018, 27 horses were seized in a cruelty investigation in Langley.

The BC SPCA is looking for help to provide care and new homes for 27 neglected horses that were seized in a cruelty investigation last month.

On Dec. 15, 2018, 27 horses were rescued from a Langley property suffering lack of nutrition, lice infestation, overgrown hooves, rainscald from inadequate shelter and lack of access to water.

According the the BC SPCA news release, the horses were living in unsanitary and muddy pastures with hazardous objects.

For the past six weeks, BC SPCA staff and volunteers have worked to provide initial medical care and help while legal custody was being resolved.

The SPCA now has full legal ownership of the animals, and is moving forward to find homes for the horses.

“These horses have been through a lot,” said SPCA Const. Eileen Drever. “Some have emotional and physical scars that will take time to heal.”

Drever said the horses have won a place in the hearts of the staff caring for them.

“One of the oldest horses rescued, Thor, has been through so much and yet he is such a sweet, gentle boy. It is so wonderful to see these beautiful animals overcoming their challenges and getting better each day.”

The cost of the 27 horses and their medical care to date has exceeded $30,000.

The BC SPCA is continuing to investigate the case.

For adoption information, call: 604-574-1171.

Previous story
Unist’ot’en demand Coastal GasLink stop work at northern B.C. pipeline
Next story
Canadian millennials expect to live better than parents in retirement: study

Just Posted

Three drug charge trials set for September 2019 in Williams Lake

Brady Bobby, Ashley Pigeon and Mallory Walia are scheduled for trial in September

Trial date set for 2017 Williams Lake CIBC robbery suspect

The five-day trial begins Oct. 21, 2019

Bantam T-wolves finish strong at home tournament

The Timberwolves placed fifth after a dominant performance in their final game

Q&A: McLellan focused on title fight Feb. 9

The Tribune caught up with McLellan earlier this week as he prepares for the Canadian title fight

Robson earns berth at two international endurance events

The events, both variations of triathlons will see competitors participate from throughout the globe

VIDEO: Truck didn’t stop at intersection where Broncos crash happened

Five days have been set aside for Jaskirat Singh Sidhu’s sentencing hearing

‘Why didn’t you stop?’ Humboldt families hear details of deadly crash

The semi-truck driver left no brake marks

Man gets life for killing 12-year-old B.C. girl 40 years ago

A case involving Garry Handlen and another B.C. girl’s murder was dismissed

Insurance claims from deadly California wildfires top $11.4B

About $8 billion of the losses are from the fire that levelled the town of Paradise

WHL team Kootenay Ice to announce move to Winnipeg

Rumours have been swirling for months about the WHL club’s move to Manitoba at the end of the season

Prince George woman arrested for biting off another woman’s lip

Warning: A photo in this story is graphic and may not be suitable for all readers.

U.S. charges Chinese tech giant Huawei

Charges include bank fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud

Vancouver Island ‘tin can’ used car ad goes viral

Amusing UsedVictoria ad for ‘93 Subaru Justy finding popularity online, but no buyers yet

B.C. man claims Tim Hortons refused to sell him sandwich for homeless panhandler

The Kamloops Tim Hortons outlet said the issue had to do with how the sandwich was ordered

Most Read