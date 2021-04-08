B.C. RCMP say 585 total fines for COVID-19 infractions have already been issued since Jan. 8, 2021. Photo: Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press

B.C. RCMP say 585 total fines for COVID-19 infractions have already been issued since Jan. 8, 2021. Photo: Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press

Nearly 600 COVID-19 fines already issued by B.C. RCMP in 2021

The Lower Mainland District accounts for 415 total infractions

The number of fines for breaking COVID-19 rules in B.C. are increasing as the pandemic continues.

Statistics provided by the RCMP show 585 total fines have already been issued from Jan. 8 to April 8. That’s compared to the 391 fines handed out between August 2020 to Jan. 7.

RCMP senior media relations officer Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet said Thursday the increase is in line with a shift away from education of pandemic rules to enforcement.

The Lower Mainland, with the highest population, leads B.C.’s four RCMP districts with 415 total infractions. Of those, 313 were issued under the provincial Emergency Program Act’s (EPA) protective measures order, 58 were specific to face covering infractions and 44 were related to the federal Quarantine Act.

The North District has had 84 fines issued since Jan. 8. Fifty of those are under the EPA order, 33 are related to face coverings and one is federal.

B.C’s Southeast District, which includes the Okanagan and Kootenays, has had 45 fines (24 for EPA infractions, 11 federal and 10 face coverings), while the Island District follows with 41 fines (27 face covering fines, 12 under the EPA and two federal).

Neither the RCMP nor the public safety ministry were able to show how many individuals have received multiple fines, or which municipalities have the highest number of infractions.

ICBC, which manages ticket fee collection for the province, said earlier this month $716,930 in outstanding fees had not been paid.

READ MORE:

Experts say COVID variants likely make up 40% of B.C.’s cases, double what officials have disclosed

B.C. has 997 more COVID-19 cases Wednesday, hospitalization rises

@tyler_harper | tyler.harper@nelsonstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusLaw enforcementRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UNBC to offer elementary education program in Quesnel

Just Posted

The North Cariboo Community Campus in Quesnel is home to the College of New Caledonia and the University of Northern British Columbia. (File photo)
UNBC to offer elementary education program in Quesnel

Students will take classes with peers in Terrace, complete placements in Quesnel

Chilcotin rancher Doug Schuk, left, is vaccinated by nurse practitioner Patrice Gordon at the Tatla Lake Community Hall COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Tuesday, April 6. (Photo submitted)
COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues in Cariboo-Chilcotin

A larger vaccination clinic will open at TRU Williams Lake on Monday, April 12

Anahim Lake rancher Dave Brace is the new president for the Cariboo Cattlemen’s Association. (Photo submitted)
OUR HOMETOWN: Home on the range

Anahim Lake rancher Dave Brace enjoys the ranching lifestyle

A death at Cottonwoods Care Centre in Kelowna was reported in relation to the COVID-19 outbreak April 7. (Google Maps)
Death at Kelowna care home among Interior Health COVID numbers

91 new cases, outbreak over in one unit at Kelowna General Hospital

It was a stormy day in Williams Lake Wednesday, April 7, 2021. (Angie Mindus photo)
Spring comes in like a lion to the lakecity, bringing thunder and lightning

Residents hoping for warmer weather can look forward to next week

A basket of needles containing Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine waits to be administered to patients at a COVID-19 clinic in Ottawa on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count up to 1,068 on Tuesday

207 new variant cases, up to 328 people in hospital

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

B.C. RCMP say 585 total fines for COVID-19 infractions have already been issued since Jan. 8, 2021. Photo: Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press
Nearly 600 COVID-19 fines already issued by B.C. RCMP in 2021

The Lower Mainland District accounts for 415 total infractions

Surrey’s Joy Chapman in a video of her working on scales before her successful world-record attempt to sing the lowest female note. (Photo: youtube.com)
VIDEO: B.C. singer hits world’s lowest female note after ‘ridiculous’ ordeal to set record

‘I’m going to do another attempt to smash the record,’ Surrey’s Joy Chapman promises

Conservation Service Officer Mark Walkosky is warning residents never to approach wildlife on their own. Anyone who thinks they’ve seen an animal in distress should immediately call the 24 hr RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277, he said. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Man who took wild bear cubs to a Grand Forks motel may face charges

‘They’ll never have the chance to be bears,’ said Conservation Officer Mark Walkoksy

A person wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 is silhouetted against B.C. Place stadium while walking over a pedestrian bridge on False Creek, in Vancouver, on Friday, April 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Experts say COVID variants likely make up 40% of B.C.’s cases, double what officials have disclosed

The B.1.1.7 variant alone makes up a third of B.C.’s cases. It’s expected to reach 60%, catching up with Ontario in about a month.

Campbell River city council will continue its 2020 policy of waiving late fees and NSFs. (Mirror File photo)
53% of Canadians teetering the brink of insolvency: survey

A majority of Canadians admit they’re just $200 away from not being able to pay their monthly bills

A missing persons poster for April Parisian in front of Hope’s district hall. (Emelie Peacock/Hope Standard)
Fundraiser underway for April Parisian billboards

GoFundMe goal is on the way to $25,000.

The new 3,500 hectare conservancy in Tahltan territory is located next to Mount Edziza Provincial Park. (BC Parks Photo)
New conservancy protects sacred Tahltan land in northwest B.C.

Project is a collaboration between Skeena Resources, conservation groups and the TCG

Most Read