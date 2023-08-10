Kelowna RCMP is requesting the public’s help in recovering a stolen violin. It dates back to the 1840s. (Photo/RCMP)

Kelowna RCMP is requesting the public’s help in recovering a stolen violin. It dates back to the 1840s. (Photo/RCMP)

Nearly 200-year-old violin stolen in Kelowna alley

The rare and highly valuable violin dates back to the 1840s

Kelowna RCMP is looking for help in recovering a rare and highly valuable violin that dates back to the 1840s.

The Italian-made instrument was believed to have been stolen Aug. 3 in the lane behind the 700 block of Wilson Avenue (between Gordon and Ethel), following a performance by the owner.

“This violin holds not only significant monetary value but also immense sentimental value,” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera.

The violin has a distinctive one-piece back and is accompanied by three bows, two black and one red.

It was stored in a silver, carbon-fibre case with backpack straps and covered in stickers from various countries the owner has visited.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the violin is asked to call RCMP at (250) 762-3300, and reference file number 2023-46714, or anonymously at Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers.

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
