Near -30C start for Cariboo Chilcotin residents Sunday morning

Sunny but cold in the Cariboo Chilcotin this week. Greg Sabatino photo

Sunday, March 3 marked another cold start to the day, in a series of well-below average temperatures in the Cariboo.

Williams Lake hit -27C at 7 a.m. while Puntzi Mountain in the Chilcotin bottomed out at -36C at 7 a.m., according to Environment Canada.

The daytime high is expected to reach -8C in Williams Lake by the afternoon, -9C at Puntzi Mountain.

Cariboo Chilcotin residents can expect more of the same Sunday night, with an overnight temperature of -23C in the city, a -26C wind chill and risk of frostbite.

Overnight temperatures will remain cold through the week, however, daytime temperatures are expected to warm to 1C by Friday, March 8.

Sunshine is expected every day through until Wednesday.

