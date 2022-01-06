NDP leader Jagmeet Singh and his wife Gurkiran Kaur Sidhu record a tip top dance for Tik Tok by the campaign plane at the airport in Vancouver on Wednesday, August 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh and his wife Gurkiran Kaur Sidhu record a tip top dance for Tik Tok by the campaign plane at the airport in Vancouver on Wednesday, August 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh announces he has become a father of a baby girl

The NDP leader has previously expressed his excitement about becoming a father

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he has become a father for the first time, to a baby daughter.

Singh announced today that he and his wife Gurkiran Kaur Sidhu welcomed a baby girl into the world on Monday.

The NDP leader tweeted the news, saying their “powerful little girl” is basically his “birthday present for life.”

He added that his wife and daughter are both healthy and their hearts are filled with gratitude.

The NDP leader has previously expressed his excitement about becoming a father.

He and his wife, a fashion designer, were married in February 2018.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: VIDEO: Hockey talk with federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh

Jagmeet Singh

Previous story
Interior Health COVID-19 vaccine community clinic resumes at TRU Williams Lake
Next story
Travel advisory in effect for all of Highway 20, Highway 97 near Williams Lake

Just Posted

Tips given to Northern BC Crime Stoppers led to nine arrests in 2021. (Pixabay image)
Northern BC Crime Stoppers tips led to $15,000 in drug and cash seizures last year

Williams Lake and Quresnel are under a snowfall warning Thursday, Jan. 6 with 15 to 25 cm of snow expected. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Travel advisory in effect for all of Highway 20, Highway 97 near Williams Lake

Interior Health will be once again be hosting community COVID-19 vaccine clinics at TRU, Alexis Creek, Big Lake Ranch and Tatla Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Interior Health COVID-19 vaccine community clinic resumes at TRU Williams Lake

Linda Lou Howarth baked up a storm for the Museum of the Cariboo Chilcotin Christmas market. (Monica Lamb-Yorsk photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
OUR HOMETOWN: Living life to the fullest