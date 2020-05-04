NDIT to fund three Regional Business Liaisons in Cariboo-Chilcotin/Lillooet

Program seeks to offset stress and offer one-on-one business support, says CEO

The Northern Development Initiative Trust (NDIT) announced they will be funding three Regional Business Liaison (RBL) positions for the Cariboo-Chilcotin/Lillooet for a one year term due to COVID-19.

The NDIT will fund 100 per cent of eligible expenses up to $75,000.

“This program encourages Community Futures Development Corporations, Chambers of Commerce, local governments, community economic development entities or regional destination marketing organizations to hire locally based talent to provide business support services for the region.”

The funding is a one-time offering to provide additional community resources to support small and medium-sized enterprises during the COVID-19 pandemic.

NDIT will approve RBL funding applications within one week of receiving a completed application form and the required attachments, according to the release. Applications must be submitted by May 29, 2020 to be considered for funding.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is causing overwhelming stress to many of our local business owners who are often unsure of where or who to turn to. The Regional Business Liaison program seeks to offset that stress and offer one-on-one business support to those who need it most in Northern B.C.,” says NDIT CEO Joel McKay.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Murder Hornets,’ with sting that can kill, land in Washington State
Next story
B.C. records three new COVID-19 deaths in longterm care over past 48 hours

Just Posted

NDIT to fund three Regional Business Liaisons in Cariboo-Chilcotin/Lillooet

Program seeks to offset stress and offer one-on-one business support, says CEO

Caterpillar manoeuvre used to transport injured mountain biker by stretcher in Williams Lake

CCSAR and BC Emergency Health Services responded Sunday to Fox Mountain

Arts on the Fly confirms it is cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19 precautions

‘We were so close to announcing our lineup before the pandemic hit’: AOF society

COLUMN: ‘No one person knows it all’

Diana French tackles several topical issues in her latest weekly column

Vehicle parade at Sugar Cane celebrates WLIB Elder’s 80th birthday

Cody William wanted to do something special for his mom who is self-isolating due to the pandemic

May the Fourth be with you: Celebrate with 10 Star Wars facts you might not know

Star Wars Day on May 4 celebrates the Star Wars franchise created by George Lucas

B.C. records three new COVID-19 deaths in longterm care over past 48 hours

Total test positive cases now at 2,224

‘Murder Hornets,’ with sting that can kill, land in Washington State

The hornet was sighted for the first time in the U.S. last December

7.3M Canadians have received CERB, as wage subsidy pays salaries for another 1.7M: feds

At least 96,000 businesses have applied for the wage subsidy

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

B.C. teen won’t be next American Idol, but she’s excited about her future in music

Nanaimo’s Lauren Spencer-Smith misses out on top 10 of reality TV talent show

Abbotsford International Airshow cancelled for 2020

Annual event cancelled due to COVID-19, first airshow free summer in Abbotsford since 1998

B.C. extends temporary layoff rules for COVID-19 pandemic

Can be up to 16 weeks to match federal CERB program

BC Transit reinstates fares, front door loading in June

Vinyl shields to be installed on all buses without full driver doors to support distancing

Most Read