The Cariboo Regional District board has endorsed a NCLGA resolution from Area D director Steve Forseth asking for there to be a separate pool of grant funding for rural areas to apply for infrastructure upgrades. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The Cariboo Regional District board has endorsed a NCLGA resolution from Area D director Steve Forseth asking for there to be a separate pool of grant funding for rural areas to apply for infrastructure upgrades. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

NCLGA resolution from CRD calls for separate infrastructure grant funding for rural areas

Rural areas are competing against municipalities, said Area D director

Rural areas should have access to separate provincial and federal funding streams, said a director with the Cariboo Regional District.

“A number of regional districts have a small tax base to draw from in the rural areas and are competing with municipalities for grants that are heavily subscribed,” said Area D director Steve Forseth, adding for several years the CRD has applied for funding for a water system for the Dog Creek Road area but has not been successful.

Forseth developed a North Central Local Government Association (NCLGA) resolution that received endorsement at the Feb. 11 CRD board meeting asking the NCLGA to amend grant programs to ensure a grant stream for electoral areas only.

“That way we’d be comparing apples to apples,” Forseth said.

His resolution will now be considered by the NCLGA for debate at its upcoming AGM and convention slated for May in Prince George.

Read More: CRD seeks meeting with MoTI ahead of spring freshet


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Cariboo Regional Districtinfrastructure

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Victoria councillor faces racism after holiday travel
Next story
Kelowna council advocates for increased provincial social assistance payments

Just Posted

Chief Joe Alphonse, seen here in August 2019 at an event in Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune).
Tl’etinqox Chief Joe Alphonse ‘happy and honoured’ to be re-elected for 7th term

Election held Feb. 22

The Cariboo Regional District board has endorsed a NCLGA resolution from Area D director Steve Forseth asking for there to be a separate pool of grant funding for rural areas to apply for infrastructure upgrades. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
NCLGA resolution from CRD calls for separate infrastructure grant funding for rural areas

Rural areas are competing against municipalities, said Area D director

Black Press file photo.
Interior Health: 6 new deaths and 67 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend

An outbreak has been declared at Kelowna General Hospital

Tl’etinqox (Anaham) is located approximately 100 kilometres west of Williams Lake. (Rebecca Dyok photo)
Tl’etinqox First Nation west of Williams Lake heads to the polls

Election day for chief and council is Feb. 22

Janet (left) and Karen Johnson. (Shelley Woods Boden/Facebook)
Petition to keep Wells Gray murderer in jail garners 39K signatures and counting

Family and friends compiling victim impact statements to keep David Ennis behind bars.

Rob Rondeau, PhD candidate at SFU, is embarking on a mission to find definitive evidence of human migration to the continent. (SFU supplied image)
VIDEO: Marine archaeologist looking for clues of ancient migration in B.C. waters

SFU researcher hoping to find 15,000 year-old archaeological sites underwater

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

FILE - This March 29, 2018, file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in New York's Times Square. Facebook said on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, it lift its ban on Australians sharing news after a deal was struck on legislation that would make digital giants pay for journalism.(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Unfriended no more: Facebook to lift Australia news ban

Social media giant strikes deal to pay for journalism in battle with global repercussions

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with US Vice-President Joe Biden on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, December 9, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Patrick Doyle
Biden/Trudeau summit to avoid some Canadian priorities?

U.S. summit ‘road map’ focuses on mutual interests, steers clear of Canadian potholes

Kelowna City Hall. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Kelowna council advocates for increased provincial social assistance payments

Coun. Loyal Wooldridge tabled the motion, says many people on those payments live below the poverty line

Opening ceremonies for the 1994 Commonwealth Games in Victoria (University of Victoria photo)
Commonwealth, Invictus Games good for B.C. recovery, Horgan says

Commonwealth bid for 2026 proposes Victoria, Richmond venues

BC Ferries carried 2.9 million passengers and 1.6 million vehicles during the final three months of 2020, a decrease of 39.6 per cent and 22.3 per cent compared to the same period in 2019. (Black Press Media file photo)
BC Ferries’ passenger count down 42 per cent as red ink dots third quarter report

Losses would have been worse without federal-provincial funding

Victoria resident Ian Taylor has created a livestream of a mother hummingbird and her two chicks in hopes that it brings people a bit of joy. (Courtesy of Ian Taylor)
Victoria man creates livestream of hummingbird chicks to spread a bit of joy

Livestream will continue until the chicks fly away in March

Victoria Coun. Sharmarke Dubow faced said the racism he faced after his holiday travels are a reminder that anti-Black racism exists in our community. (Photo by Quinton Gordon)
Victoria councillor faces racism after holiday travel

Sharmarke Dubow’s career focuses on marginalized communities

Most Read