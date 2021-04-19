Nazko River under flood warning

Rest of the Cariboo, including Quesnel and Williams Lake at lowest advisory level

This map shows the different levels of alert for flooding in the Cariboo. The Nazko River and its tributaries are currently in a flood warning, the highest level of alert. (River Forecast Centre)

The B.C. River Forecast Centre has issued a flood warning for the Nazko River.

The warning was first given on April 17.

“Hot temperatures in the Nazko River basin and adjacent areas last week and Saturday have incurred significant amounts of snowmelt that resulted in bank full water levels in the Nazko River, which are threatening the local communities according to a report to emergency management B.C.,” the warning reads.

A flood warning is the highest alert level the forecast centre gives out.

The rest of the Cariboo Region is under a high streamflow advisory, with the San Jose River on a flood watch.

Baker Creek and the areas around Williams Lake, Quesnel and Prince George are included in the advisory.

A high streamflow advisory means river levels are expected to rise, but no major flooding is expected. A flood watch is the intermediate level of warning, meaning the river could overflow the banks.

The advisory notes high temperatures have lead to a steady increase in snow melt and river flow in the region.

“(The San Jose River) is likely to increase above a 10-year flow over the next couple days,” it reads. “Maximum temperatures are expected to decrease beginning April. Current hydrologic modelling indicates that the river levels in this region could rise again in the upcoming week due to higher overnight minimum temperatures.”

Residents are asked to stay away from any fast-flowing rivers and riverbanks during flood season.

