Nazko First Nation to open 9-unit rapid housing complex west of Quesnel

Nazko First Nation Chief Leah Stump drums and sings on International Overdose Awareness Day at the Fraser River Walking Bridge in Quesnel where many off-reserve members reside. She says bringing them is her dream. (Rebecca Dyok photo — Quesnel Observer)

A new nine-unit housing complex will provide on-reserve housing for the Nazko First Nation’s most vulnerable citizens, including women and children, elders and people with disabilities.

The Government of Canada and the Nazko First Nation announced the grand opening of the new housing will take place Nov. 9 at the Nazko First Nation. The community is located 100 kilometres west of Quesnel and is in the heart of the Carrier Nation with approximately 410 citizens, including 150 living on- reserve.

“The new housing opportunity for Nazko is a great honor,” Chief Leah Stump said in a news release. “Bringing them home is my dream and providing them the safety of our leadership in Nazko.”

Many off-reserve citizens live in and around Quesnel.

The Government of Canada is contributing approximately $3.5 million through the Rapid Housing Initiative and roughly $900,000 from Indigenous Services Canada. Additional partnerships include Blue Collar Construction in Quesnel and NRB Manufacturing from Kamloops.

“This partnership with Canada and the housing industry has helped us to build strong relationships which foster cooperation and respect to self-determine our basic right for safe and affordable housing,” Stump added.

Canadian Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion Ahmed Hussen said every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable to call home. That is why, according to Hussen, they have created the Rapid Housing Initiative to help address the urgent need for housing and to develop new affordable homes for people across Canada.

Nazko First Nation will be hosting a grand opening ceremony for the Sbalyan ‘Ut’o “Eagles Nest” a name selected by elders and given by elder Doreen Patrick. The ceremony will take place on Wednesday, Nov 9, in Nazko, at 11 a.m. with an on-site blessing followed by a lunch at the community hall.

