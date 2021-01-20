Nazko First Nation goes into COVID-19 lockdown

Chief Leah Stump said in a video they will be putting up checkpoints before entering the reserve

Nazko First Nation has declared a state of emergency related to COVID-19.

Visitors will not into the community, which is located roughly 100 km west of Quesnel.

“We don’t mean any disrespect asking you not to visit our community,” Nazko First Nation Chief Leah Stump said in a video released Jan. 19. “For now, we have this in place for the safety of our elders.”

The by-law also sets out a maximum of six people allowed in any one home.

Exceptions will be made for urgent home repairs, professional delivery, health care, Nazko hired workers and emergency services.

“In the future we are going to have some checkpoints on each end of the reserve,” Stump said. “There you will be asked to provide information. If you are living in Nazko and have a home, you can come on, but if you do not, you are going to be asked to turn around.”

Anyone breaking the by-law could be fined up to $1,000 and face 30 days in jail.

“Stay safe,” “If we work together, we can get through this.

