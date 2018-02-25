The naval vessel HMCS Calgary spilled 30,000 litres of fuel into the Strait of Georgia east of Nanoose Bay yesterday. (Maritime Forces Pacific photo/Twitter)

Naval ship spills 30,000 litres of fuel in the Strait of Georgia

HMCS Calgary spilled fuel east of Nanaimo and Parksville on Saturday

A naval vessel spilled 30,000 litres of fuel into the Strait of Georgia yesterday.

Maritime Forces Pacific held a press conference Sunday, Feb. 25, at CFB Esquimalt to talk about the spill – which happened Saturday morning east of Nanaimo and Parksville – and the response.

“The HMCS Calgary, sailing in the vicinity of traffic lanes in the Strait of Georgia, reported a spill of approximately 30,000L,” noted a Maritime Forces Pacific press release.

Maritime Forces said it is co-ordinating with Environment Climate Change Canada, the Canadian Coast Guard, Transport Canada and B.C. Emergency Management and has launched an investigation to determine the cause of the spill.

“A thorough investigation will take place and the results will inform our procedures going forward,” noted the press release.

Maritime Forces Pacific said the Department of National Defence is responsible for the environmental response and cleanup with support from the Canadian Coast Guard.

“The fuel response is still in its initial stages. As the situation progresses, it will become clearer as to the timeline for any required spill cleanup,” the release noted. “As it relates to impact on fisheries or local marine life in the area, at this point, it is too early to tell, but the impact will be evaluated and appropriate actions taken if necessary.”

Canadian Forces Maritime Experimental and Test Ranges at Nanoose Bay near Nanaimo are on alert and B.C. Ferries and Harbour Air seaplanes have also been asked to keep an eye out for the spill. Members of the public who have see signs of the spill are asked to call the Regional Joint Operations Centre at 250-363-5848.


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. boosts support for former youth in government care

Just Posted

SLIDESHOW/VIDEO: Elementary racers blaze up trails at Bull Mountain

The annual Williams Lake Cross Country Ski Club Elementary School Races were a hit Sunday.

PHOTOS: Bridal and grad extravaganza sees steady crowds Sunday

The bridal and grad extravaganza rang in the praise from brides to be and perusers alike Sunday.

Break in the snow and cold forecast for Cariboo residents

It’s looking like Williams Lake and the Cariboo will get a break from the cold and snow this week.

WATCH: Fire crews extinguish single vehicle fire

Firefighters quickly douse flames under hood of pick up Saturday

Bortolussi a household name at complex

Cheers echo throughout the rafters of the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex.

Evacuated cat finds his way home seven months after B.C. wildfires

‘He just decided he was going on a holiday — an extended holiday’

Naval ship spills 30,000 litres of fuel in the Strait of Georgia

HMCS Calgary spilled fuel east of Nanaimo and Parksville on Saturday

B.C. boosts support for former youth in government care

More support coming for rent, child care and health care while they go back to school

Concert-goers unfazed by Hedley sexual misconduct allegations

Frontman Jacob Hoggard thanked fans from the ‘bottom of our hearts’ at Halifax’s Scotiabank Centre

Control, agility and grace take gymnastics stage at the B.C. Games

Athletes often made the sport seem effortless during the Kamloops 2018 B.C. Winter Games

Original B.C. Games participant-turned-sensei officiating 39 years later

Langley judo sensei was a competitor at the inaugural B.C. Winter Games 40 years ago

Police watchdog probes B.C. man’s taser death in alleged parental child abduction

Independent Investigations Office called in after one male dies

PHOTOS: Harnessing diverse abilities on the court at the B.C. Games

Basketball is one of two Special Olympics events at the B.C. Winter Games in Kamloops

B.C. VIEWS: Our not-so-New Democrats don’t rock the boat

Finance Minister Carole James takes the wheel, steers similar course

Most Read