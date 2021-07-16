New homes are built in a housing construction development in the west-end of Ottawa on Thursday, May 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

New homes are built in a housing construction development in the west-end of Ottawa on Thursday, May 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Annual pace of housing starts in Canada slowed in June: CMHC

The seasonally adjusted annual rate of housing starts fell 1.5% to 282,070 units in June compared to 286,296 in May

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the annual pace of housing starts slowed in June.

The national housing agency says the seasonally adjusted annual rate of housing starts fell 1.5 per cent to 282,070 units in June compared with 286,296 in May.

The annual pace of urban starts fell 1.8 per cent in June to 251,190 as the pace of starts for apartments, condos and other types of multiple-unit housing projects rose 0.6 per cent to 191,085.

Starts of single-detached urban homes fell 8.5 per cent to 60,105.

CMHC estimated rural starts at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 30,880 units.

The six-month moving average of the monthly seasonally adjusted annual rate of housing starts was 293,567 in June, up from 284,837 in May.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

home salesReal estate

Previous story
Evacuees from 100 Mile area, Ulkatcho First Nation seek shelter, services in Williams Lake
Next story
Update: Residents around Bonaparte Lake can return home

Just Posted

Ulkatcho First Nation evacuated members Roland, Diane and Kayden Paul get ready to board a bus to Prince George Wednesday evening. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Evacuees from 100 Mile area, Ulkatcho First Nation seek shelter, services in Williams Lake

100 Mile District General Hospital is not being evacuated at this time. (File photo).
Update: Interior Health evacuates 40 long-term care residents due to wildfire

The Big Stick fire west of Tatla Lake left its mark on the area, as seen by Ulkatcho First Nation leadership surveying the damage. (Denise Cahoose video image)
VIDEO: Fire and ash greet travellers, Highway 20 reopens between Tatla and Anahim Lake

A BC Wildfire Service tanker flying in the South Cariboo skies. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Update: ‘Fire of note’ near Chasm grows to 374 hectares