The courthouse in Nanaimo. (News Bulletin file photo)

Nanaimo woman charged with the murder of her ex-boyfriend denied bail

Paris Jayanne Laroche appeared by video for hearing in B.C. Supreme Court

The woman charged in connection with the death of a missing Nanaimo man will remain in jail.

Paris Jayanne Laroche, 26 when she was arrested in March, faces charges of first-degree murder and indignity to human remains in the case of Sidney Joseph Mantee, 32, who was reported missing in fall 2020. A hearing in B.C. Supreme Court in Nanaimo was held July 19 in front of Justice Elizabeth McDonald, who denied Laroche’s request for bail Thursday, July 28.

Evidence presented at the hearing, including McDonald’s reasons, is under a publication ban. Nick Barber and Sabrina Avery represented Crown counsel and Robin Young appeared via video on behalf of Glen Orris, Laroche’s legal counsel.

Laroche appeared by video.

Nanaimo RCMP issued a press release in Oct. 2020 asking for the public’s help in finding Mantee, who had not been seen since March of that year.

A preliminary inquiry, to determine whether there is sufficient evidence for a trial, is scheduled for January.

