UPDATE: Power restored to thousands after crash east of Williams Lake

Power to over 3,200 customers back on

UPDATE:

Power has been restored to more than 3,200 BC Hydro customers following a crash east of Williams Lake Monday morning.

The incident took place at 10:18 a.m. east of Highwya 97. Power was restored just after 11 a.m.

ORIGINAL:

About 3,200 customers east of Williams Lake are without power all the way from 150 Mile to the Quesnel Lake junction.

BC Hydro says crews are on site and that the cause of the outage is due to a motor vehicle incident east of Highway 97.

The power has been off since 10:18 a.m.

There is no estimate time of power being restored as of yet.

Most Read