MVI blocks traffic on Mackenzie Ave at Comer Station complex

A two vehicle MVI blocked one lane of traffic on North Mackenzie Avenue, at the intersection with Frizzi Road at the Comer Station complex.

First responders were detouring vehicles headed southbound towards Williams Lake along Frizzi Road or back up the connector to Highway 97. The road was not blocked for vehicles headed northbound.

A green West Fraser-marked pick-up sustained damage to its right passenger side, while a small SUV was partially off the road with damage to the front of the vehicle.

The Williams Lake Fire Department, RCMP and BC Ambulance attended the scene.

Occupants of the vehicles appeared to be walking.