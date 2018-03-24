Musician Sarah Harmer joins demonstrators at Kinder Morgan’s work site in Burnaby on Saturday, March 24. (Greenpeace Canada/Twitter)

Musicians Sarah Harmer, Grimes join B.C. anti-pipeline protests

Musicians are in Vancouver for the Juno Awards on Sunday night

Musicians Sarah Harmer and Grimes joined dozens of Indigenous youth and other demonstrators who gathered at Kinder Morgan’s Burnaby Terminal on Saturday morning to protest the expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline.

The musicians, who are in Vancouver for the Juno Awards Sunday night, could not immediately be reached for comment. But in a video posted to Greenpeace Canada’s Facebook page, Harmer said the project “needs to be turned back and stopped.”

Protesters are prohibited by a court injunction from entering within five metres of two Kinder Morgan terminals. About 115 people, including Green Party Leader Elizabeth May and local New Democrat MP Kennedy Stewart, have been arrested in the past week.

The pipeline expansion project would triple the flow of oil products from Alberta to the B.C. coast. The federal government approved the expansion in 2016, but the project continues to face significant opposition in B.C.

Thousands of people have been rallying against it, and Premier John Horgan has raised concerns about its possible environmental and economic impacts.

Cedar George-Parker, who was among the young Indigenous leaders who led a march to the site on Saturday, said the project poses too great a risk to Tsleil-Waututh First Nation lands.

“We’re taking a stand against the Kinder Morgan pipeline, we’re standing up against bullies. Justin Trudeau can’t do his job by securing the safety of our future, so we’ll do it for him,” George-Parker said in an interview at the site.

Organizers with Protect the Inlet say more than 70 protesters at the site on Saturday were prepared to be arrested.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Canadian cities hold March for our Lives events in wake of Florida shooting

Just Posted

Hotel tax, new ferry, opportunities for 2018

INDUSTRIAL UPDATE 2018: A look at the tourism sector in the Cariboo Chilcotin Coach

New executive director at Chamber of Commerce

Mark Doratti takes helm at Williams Lake and District Chamber of Commerce

Outhouse sets franchise history with Royals

Likely’s Griffen Outhouse has set two franchise records this season with the Victoria Royals.

Father son duo look forward to 2018 Coy Cup

Next week will be Francis Johnson Jr.’s ninth time competing at a Coy Cup for the WL Stampeders

Calving season brings hope for Cariboo ranchers

Still a lot of work ahead to recover from the wildfires

Vancouver Aquarium’s resident octopus released into ocean

Staff let the Giant Pacific octopus go into the waters near Bowen Island so she can reproduce

B.C. umpire has developed thick skin after 30 years listening to insults

Scott McLaren pays no mind to comments from the cheap seats

Musicians Sarah Harmer, Grimes join B.C. anti-pipeline protests

Musicians are in Vancouver for the Juno Awards on Sunday night

$20,000 of funding up for grabs for facade improvement in the Cariboo

Businesses can apply to beautify commercial properties

Canadian cities hold March for our Lives events in wake of Florida shooting

Hundreds of people support the massive March for Our Lives event in Washington, D.C.

Health officials called after acid spill near B.C.-Alberta border leaks into creek

Tanker truck crashed south of Dawson Creek, spilling 17,000 litres of hydrochloric acid

Embattled band Hedley plays last show in B.C. before hiatus

About 3,000 tickets had sold for final performance at Kelowna’s Prospera Place

Canucks sing the Blues as they fall to St. Louis 4-1

Berglund nets two, including the game-winner, to lift St. Louis over Vancouver

Canada’s Kaetlyn Osmond wins figure skating world title

The 22-year-old won the women’s singles crown with her Black Swan routine

Most Read