Tsilhqot’in National Government photo Anyone wanting to pick mushrooms in Tsilhqot’in territory will need to apply for a permit.

Mushroom picking in Tsilhqot’in territory to require a permit

Expecting a bumber crop of mushrooms after last summer’s wildfires the Tsilhqot’in National Government is requiring all harvesters and buyers to get a permit

Mushroom harvesters and buyers wanting access to Tsilhqot’in territory will need to purchase a permit, something that has never been required before.

Tsilhqot’in National Government tribal chair Chief Joe Alphonse said because of last summer’s wildfires it is anticipated the territory could become home to the largest mushroom harvest ever in the province.

“If not organized, the harvest has the potential to be a hazard not only to people’s health, but also the culturally sensitive sites that we have throughout our area,” Alphonse said. “The wildfires of 2017 have led to the Tsilhqot’in having an increased role in managing every aspect of our lands. This is part of that process. We ask all harvesters and buyers to purchase a permit if they are not from the Tsilhqot’in Nation.”

In a press release issued Friday, the TNG said they have taken a collaborative approach and have partnered with the RCMP, BC Conservation Officer Service and B.C. natural resource officers to ensure the safety of harvesters and protection of specific sites.

Tsilhqot’in Land Rangers will also be monitoring the harvest and mushroom harvesters will be required to stay out of designated biologically and culturally sensitive area or “no harvest zones” within the territory.

Picker permits are $20 and buyer permits are $500 and available online from now until June 29, 2018.

