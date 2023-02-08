Museum of Cariboo Chilcotin requests one-time $80,000 grant from city of Williams Lake

The Museum of the Cariboo Chilcotin board of directors is asking the city for a one-time additional $80,000 to pay a consultant contract and hire an executive director.

Through a fee-for-service agreement, the museum presently receives $24,000 from the city, paid in $6,000 quarterly installments.

In a letter to the city outlining the request, the board noted last fall all but one of the board of directors resigned and a new board was elected and at the present time the museum needs to hire an executive director and have successful grants written in a narrow time frame.

The board noted it has met with a consultant who has expertise in governance review, community engagement and relations, human resources assessment, grant writing and sponsorship and search and hire of an executive director.

City council received the request at the regular meeting, Tuesday Feb. 7, and passed a motion to meet with the museum board as soon as possible.

Finance chair Joan Flaspohler said the museum’s regular fee-for-service agreement has already been approved.



monica.lamb-yorski@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City HallMuseumWilliams Lake