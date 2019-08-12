Museum hoping to install wooden storage shed in parking lot of TDC

Presently the items are stored off-site at the public works yard and the airport

During its regular meeting, Tuesday, Aug. 13, Williams Lake City Council will be voting on whether to approve the installation of a wooden storage shed on the edge of the Tourism Discovery Centre for for the Museum of the Cariboo Chilcotin. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Hoping to bring some of the items that are in storage off-site, the Museum of the Cariboo Chilcotin is requesting to erect a wooden storage shed on the edge of the Tourism Discovery Centre parking lot.

City council will consider the request at the Tuesday, Aug. 13, regular meeting.

When the museum was relocated to the TDC in the summer of 2017, some of its artifacts went to public works and some to the Williams Lake Airport.

Mary Telfer, the vice-president of the museum board, said items stored in a shipping container at the public works yard include the museum’s display equipment and seasonal decorations.

“We have to run down there all the time to get it, and they are only open certain hours, and we don’t have it on hand,” Telfer said Monday.

With the storage shed on site it would make it easier and the staff and volunteers could bring some off-site items back into the museum.

Originally Telfer made a request, during a committee of the whole meeting July 9, on behalf of the museum to install a shipping container at the site.

The majority of council was hesitant about such a move and instructed staff to meet with Telfer to come up with another solutions such as a trailer or prefabricated storage shed.

Milo MacDonald, the city’s CAO, said in a report to council the proposed shed will be 8 feet by 20 feet and will be a little over 8 feet tall with a peaked roof, asphalt shingles, siding and a steel 36 inch man door at each end.

“This will provide security and be aesthetically pleasing,” MacDonald noted. “Mary Telfer indicated that the structure will be constructed on a skid so that it could be unloaded and loaded easily and support its intended temporary location.

MacDonald said it will be located at the southeast end of the parking lot as specified by the originally proposed location for the shipping container.

Telfer said she was happy with the compromise.

