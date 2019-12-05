Jayson Gilbert, 25, charged with one count of first degree murder of Branton Regner, one count of attempted murder and one count of kidnapping has been denied bail after a two-day hearing in Williams Lake Supreme Court. (Facebook photo)

Murder, kidnapping suspect Jayson Gilbert denied bail in Williams Lake Supreme Court

A two-day bail hearing was held this week

One of two men charged with first degree murder, attempted murder and kidnapping last summer has been denied bail.

Jayson Gilbert, 25, appeared by video from Prince George Regional Correctional Centre for his bail hearing which took place in Supreme Court in Williams Lake on Wednesday, Dec. 4 and Thursday, Dec. 5.

Justice E. David Crossin dismissed the application.

A court ordered publication ban prevents any details surrounding the case and related court proceedings from being published.

Gilbert’s next court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 to consult counsel in Williams Lake Provincial Court.

Gilbert and his co-accused Michael Drynock, face the counts in relation to the incident at the Rudy Johnson Bridge Aug. 9. They are charged in the first degree murder of Branton Regner, 34, whose body was discovered in the Fraser River later that month.

