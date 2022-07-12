Stikine MLA Nathan Cullen has announced he will not seek the BC NDP leadership. (Chris Gareau photo)

Stikine MLA Nathan Cullen has announced he will not seek the BC NDP leadership. (Chris Gareau photo)

Municipal affairs minister Nathan Cullen says he won’t be seeking B.C. NDP leadership

All eyes now on Attorney General David Eby who says he is taking time to weigh his decision

Stikine MLA and senior cabinet minister Nathan Cullen will not be seeking B.C. NDP leadership.

Cullen — who was listed as one of the potential successors soon after Premier John Horgan announced he is stepping down — said in a July 12 statement he was approached by several people he respected to make a run and wanted to give them the consideration they deserved.

“I have spent the past week reflecting and have decided that this is not the time to run for leader of the NDP,” he said. “My kids are still young and I want to focus my attention on the needs of my family and serving the people of Stikine as MLA.”

Cullen’s statement comes a week after another potential candidate, Delta North MLA and Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon, made a surprise announcement that he will not be seeking leadership either. Kahlon cited similar reasons to Cullen’s and endorsed Attorney General David Eby to take up the role.

As of this week, Eby had yet to make an announcement as to whether he will be seeking the NDP leadership which would make him Horgan’s successor and premier of British Columbia.

In a statement to Black Press Media, Eby said seeking the leadership of the NDP party is a big decision, which he is still actively discussing with his family, friends, and community.

“While I take the time to weigh this decision, my focus remains on the work of our government and my responsibilities as Attorney General and Minister Responsible for Housing. We have made so much progress for people in B.C., and there is much more to do.”

READ ALSO: B.C. cabinet minister bows out of NDP leadership race before it starts

Previous story
Man charged in Williams Lake Stampede shooting’s next court appearance July 25
Next story
‘Rockin’ to the final game’: High hopes for northern B.C. roundball tourney

Just Posted

Williams Lake courthouse. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Man charged in Williams Lake Stampede shooting’s next court appearance July 25

A large pond formed by a beaver dam on the hillside above South Lakeside. (Monica Lamb-Yorksi photo)
VIDEO: City of Williams Lake looking to Province to deal with dam issue

Arya Oswald, 6, and her younger brother Magnus, 5, playing in the spray park at Kiwanis Park in Williams Lake in a previous summer. (Angie Mindus photo) (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake will host fun free Fridays for children in Kiwanis Park

Nicole Roberts, LeeAnn Crosina and Al Wilson attended the Williams Lake Stampede volunteer appreciation dinner. The trio are involved with the Wild West Riders Drill Team and selling 50/50 tickets during the rodeo. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
‘This is what it takes to put on an event like this’: Williams Lake Stampede thanks volunteers