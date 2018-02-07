Motorists travelling on Highway 97 north of Williams Lake in the Deep Creek area Wednesday experienced reduced visibility with heavy snow at times.

Multiple travel advisories issued for B.C. Interior highways

Highways 16, 20, 24, 26 and 97 all hit by winter storm: travel not advised in some parts

DriveBC has issued more than 20 “major” travel advisories for highways in B.C.’s Interior and northwest regions Wednesday evening due to poor road conditions caused by a winter storm that has stalled over the area.

Travel is not recommended unless absolutely necessary on portions of Highway 97, including from 70 Mile House to 20 kilometers north of Lac La Hache due to heavy snowfall , from 70 Mile House to 20 kilometers north of Lac La Hache due to limited visibility with blowing snow and from Quesnel to 30 km north of Quesnel due to limited visibility with heavy snowfall.

Travel is also not recommended unless absolutely necessary on Highway 97 from 30 km north of Quesnel to 26 km north of Hixon, from Stoner to Prince George and from Prince George to Salmon Valley due to limited visibility with heavy snowfall.

A travel advisory is also in effect due to limited visibility with heavy snowfall on Highway 97 50 km south of Williams Lake to 25 km north of Williams Lake. Motorists are warned to use caution when travelling in that area.

DriveBC has also issued travel advisory for Highway 20 west of Williams Lake due to heavy snowfall and blowing snow 20 km west of junction of Highway 97 and at Williams Lake to the junction of Highway 97. Travel is not recommended unless absolutely necessary. The advisory was last updated at 8:19 p.m. Wednesday evening.

Other travel advisories include most of Highway 16, Highway 24, Highway 26 to Barkerville, Highway 35 near Burns Lake and Highway 1 near Revelstoke.

A winter storm warning is still in effect for the Williams Lake area, and is forecasted to remain active until Thursday morning.

“A Pacific frontal system will continue to give heavy snow to the central Interior and the Columbia regions tonight. Additional snowfall amounts of 10 to 25 cm are expected by Thursday morning before the system moves southward out of the region,” states Environment Canada.

“Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult. Road closures are possible. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

Notley uncorks B.C. support for wine ban

