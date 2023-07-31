A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. A 26-year-old Uber driver has been killed in an early morning collision in Vancouver involving three vehicles.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. A 26-year-old Uber driver has been killed in an early morning collision in Vancouver involving three vehicles.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Multi-vehicle crash on busy Vancouver route kills one, injures seven

Police say it was Vancouver’s third traffic fatality in 48 hours

A 26-year-old Uber driver has been killed in an early morning collision in Vancouver involving three vehicles.

A statement from Vancouver police says a red Cadillac carrying a 17-year-old driver and three teenage passengers slammed into a taxi just before 2 a.m. at Main Street and 12th Avenue and the taxi then broadsided the Uber vehicle.

The lone driver in the Uber was killed while the taxi driver and two passengers were taken to hospital to be checked over.

The driver of the Cadillac and his passengers were also treated in hospital for various injuries, including broken bones.

Police say it was Vancouver’s third traffic fatality in 48 hours.

A 30-year-old woman was hit in east Vancouver as she crossed Kingsway in mid-block early Saturday and a 76-year-old woman died later that day when she was hit by a pickup truck while crossing Arbutus Street at 15th Avenue.

Police say the drivers of the vehicles involved in both pedestrian deaths remained at the scene.

READ ALSO: Family, friends across B.C. mourn loss of a special young man

fatal collision

Previous story
New Canadian cigarette warning labels come into effect this week
Next story
Okanagan wildfire swells to over 1,400 hectares as homes remain under threat

Just Posted

Caen Passeri golfed in the under 19 male category at the 2023 North American Indigenous Games in Halifax. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake golfer Caen Passeri completes rounds on East Coast

The Williams Lake Bighorns Minor Lacrosse Association is grateful for the community support during a very successful fundraising season. (Image submitted)
Williams Lake helps fundraise an unprecedented $10K for lacrosse

Teri Christiansen, of 100 Mile House, is a welder who returned to her alma mater of TRU Williams Lake to help out as a volunteer welding instructor for the Mind Over Metal welding camp July 24-28. She was helping student Benjamin Behan figure out fixing his welding helmet on their last day of the camp. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Students try Mind Over Metal at TRU Williams Lake welding camp

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
Quesnel carjackers quickly caught in Williams Lake