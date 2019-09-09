Drive BC Map.

Mudslide on High Bar Road, warnings for Highways near Clinton and Cache Creek

Drivers told not to stop during rainfall

A mudslide has closed High Bar Road between Jesmonds Road and Big Bar Road, according to Drive BC. There is no estimated time of opening but an assessment is in progress.

A mudslide has also taken place on Meadow Lake Road between the Canoe Creek Indian Reserve and Churn Creek Bridge, according to Drive BC. The road is reduced to single lane alternating traffic with muddy sections.

Warnings are in place for Highway 97, Highway 99 and Highway 1 near Cache Creek as well as Loon Lake Road for heavy rain and the potential for debris flows.

Drivers are cautioned not to stop in the applicable areas during rainfall.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Crews in Maritimes work to restore power, clear debris left in Dorian’s wake
Next story
Should B.C. drivers be warned before heading into cellphone dead zones on rural highways?

Just Posted

FOREST INK: Tenure reform through expansion of the woodlot program

There are approximately 865 active woodlots in B.C. with an AAC of 1.579 million cubic metres

RANCH MUSINGS: On blessed moisture and winter needs

I am not sure how I feel about the twilight zone between… Continue reading

Green Jackets awarded at annual Fireman’s Fairways Golf Tournament

The prestigious ‘Green Jackets’ of the Firemen’s Fairways Golf Tournament were once again donned

SLIDESHOW: Day two of the Williams Lake Harvest Fair, in photos

The final day of the Harvest Fair is in the books

Toop, Highway 97 intersection completion date moved back to mid October

Paving continues on Highway 97 and more drainage work has to be completed on Broadway Avenue North

Trial starts for B.C. man accused of threatening sex worker with a gun

Curtis Sagmoen, 38, elected a trial by judge as he faces eight charges

Penticton fire chief and dog Sammy head to Bahamas in wake of Hurricane Dorian

Penticton fire chief joins Burnaby firefighters to help communities in the Bahamas

VIDEO: Crews in Maritimes work to restore power, clear debris left in Dorian’s wake

Nova Scotia Power said nearly 200,000 customers were still waiting for the lights to come back on

Grand Slam champ Bianca Andreescu credits winning mindset to meditation

Canadian tennis superstar visualized each morning how she would beat her opponent during U.S. Open

B.C. care homes urged to let seniors buy high-dose flu shot

Seniors count for 70 per cent of influenza-related hospitalizations

Wedge-shaped marine heat wave blankets B.C.’s west coast, concerning scientists

So far, the warm expanse has been held offshore by cold water welling from the ocean depths

‘Neither rare nor unusual’: 3,600 cases of students with disabilities excluded in B.C.

About 27 per cent of the 3,610 instances were a full day of exclusion

Lightning lights up B.C. skies in Lower Mainland, Interior

Warnings issued for parts of the province

Langley teen whose overdose was broadcast on social media laid to rest

A call for justice for Carson Crimeni at internment service

Most Read