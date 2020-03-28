Yellow areas are under a fire ban. (Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy map)

Much of the Cariboo under fire ban due to COVID-19

‘No new fires may be initiated and no additional material may be added to existing fires’

The most populated in the Cariboo are under an open burning restriction.

The ban was issued for all high smoke sensitivity zones in B.C. and will to remain in place until April 15 by the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy in collaboration with provincial public health partners.

“No new fires may be initiated and no additional material may be added to existing fires.”

The ban comes after a recommendation by the BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) to implement measures that help to reduce excess air pollution in populated airsheds across the province.

There is strong evidence that exposure to air pollution increases susceptibility to respiratory viral infections by decreasing immune function. There is strong evidence that exposure to air pollution increases susceptibility to respiratory viral infections by decreasing immune function, according to the BCCDC). This means that deterioration in air quality may lead to more COVID-19 infections overall, deterioration in air quality may lead to more cases of severe COVID-19 infections, adding further demand to our healthcare system, and improvements to air quality may help to protect the whole population from COVID-19 and its potentially severe effects.

“Evidence suggests that air pollution from combustion sources is most strongly associated with increased risk of viral infection, particularly vehicle emissions and biomass burning. At this time the BC Centre for Disease Control strongly recommends that open burning of biomass fuels be restricted in areas with high or moderate risk of population exposure to the resulting smoke.”

The restrictions will be evaluated on a daily basis; the area to which they apply may grow or diminish accordingly, according to the Ministry.

For a closer look, check out the Government of BC map.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. COVID-19 cases rise 92 to 884, one more death, 81 in care

Just Posted

Much of the Cariboo under fire ban due to COVID-19

‘No new fires may be initiated and no additional material may be added to existing fires’

‘Big appreciation sound-off’ planned to honour Williams Lake health care providers

The parade will begin at 7 p.m. going through the Cariboo Memorial Hospital parking lot

COVID-19: Screening tent going up outside of Cariboo Memorial Hospital

Tent for patients with mild to moderate respiratory symptoms referred by health care provider

Interior Health officials outline pandemic response in virtual town hall

Kelowna-Lake County MLA Norm Letnick moderates digital discussion, Q&A with Interior Health leadership

Williams Lake business discovers front door lock removed

Even if business are closed due to COVID-19, they need to check buildings: Nick Sardy

Canadians with COVID-19 symptoms to be denied boarding domestic flights, trains

Ban begins Monday, March 30, at noon

B.C. COVID-19 cases rise 92 to 884, one more death, 81 in care

Outbreak action underway in 12 long-term care homes

B.C. veterinarians want to smooth the fur of COVID-19-worried pet owners

Vets expect to continue giving your fur buddies the help they need while social distancing

B.C. VIEWS: Small businesses need our help

Just as integral in neighbourhoods in Vancouver and Surrey as they are in Prince George or Kelowna

‘Tremendous’ response from blood donors has supply keeping pace with demand

About 400,000 of Canada’s 37 million residents give blood on a regular basis

Federal doctor says COVID-19 battle will last ‘months, many months’ as cases soar

Dr. Howard Njoo says the fight is far from over

Morning world update: Cases surge past 600,000; positive news in Germany

Spain suffers its deadliest day as Germany considers April 20 to possibly loosen restrictions

VIDEO: Penguins roam empty halls of Vancouver Aquarium

COVID-19 has forced the Vancouver Aquarium to close access to guests – leaving room for its residents

Kids get back to learning in B.C., online

Ministry of Education rolls out new tool for school

Most Read