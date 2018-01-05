Mt. Timothy Ski Area to open tomorrow

The Mt. Timothy Ski Area will be opening starting tomorrow, Saturday, Jan. 6 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

After much suspense, Mt. Timothy is finally open.

According to a post on their Facebook page, the Mt. Timothy Ski Area will be opening starting tomorrow, Saturday, Jan. 6 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The post says the hill will have 14 runs, alongside the triple chair open.

The hill was late in opening this year due to a lack of snowfall and lightning strikes damaging their chair lift, the hill said in past updates.

Read more: Mt. Timothy releases statement on ongoing closure

In the fall, the Mt. Timothy Ski Area raised more than $86,000 in donations in order to keep the ski area up and running.

For snow conditions, the hill asks people to check their snow phone at 1-833-392-1446.

Read more: Mt. Timothy Ski Society has a lot to be thankful for

Previous story
Historic 153 Mile Store moves closer to finding new home in Williams Lake
Next story
AUDIO INTERVIEW: Ron MacLean on Hometown Hockey coming to Williams Lake

Just Posted

AUDIO INTERVIEW: Ron MacLean on Hometown Hockey coming to Williams Lake

Ron MacLean will make his first-ever visit to Williams Lake this Sunday… Continue reading

Mt. Timothy Ski Area to open tomorrow

The Mt. Timothy Ski Area will be opening starting tomorrow, Saturday, Jan. 6 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Rogers co-host Tara Slone in Williams Lake

Tara Slone arrived in Williams Lake Friday ready to co-host Rogers Hometown Hockey

Women with Heart nominations open

Award given annually to a woman in the area who has made an impact on those around her

Freezing rain in the forecast for Williams Lake area

Environment Canada has predicted a risk of freezing rain for Friday afternoon in the Cariboo

Historic 153 Mile Store moves closer to finding new home in Williams Lake

City council approves in principle Cariboo Park Heritage Society’s bid to relocate Gold Rush-era time capsule to Stampede Grounds

Scientists warn of vanishing oxygen in oceans, including Canadian waters

Researchers believe the problem has been growing since the 1950s

Scholarship set up to honour the lives of Chloe and Aubrey Berry

Donations to support scholarships at Christ Church Cathedral School

B.C. gas prices to hit highest levels in years: GasBuddy forecast

In 2018, Vancouver is forecast to see the highest peak prices at $1.52 per litre

Skiers trigger avalanche near Fernie

Fernie Search and Rescue extricate skiers injured by size two avalanche

B.C. man sentenced to two years following explosives charge

Hamzah Subhan Khan was arrested in 2015 after special forces investigation

Feeling stressed? New study says sniffing your partner’s shirt might help

Study found that women feel calmer after being exposed to their male partner’s scent

Sen. Lynn Beyak removed from Tory caucus over ‘racist’ post on website

Opposition Leader Andrew Scheer made the announcement Thursday

Unemployment rate drops to 5.7%, reaches lowest mark in more than 40 years

December reading marked the 13th-straight month of job gains

Most Read