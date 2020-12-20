Mt. Timothy Recreation Resort offering great snow conditions for Christmas break

Both the lower lodge and upper lodge and Yeti Café at Mt. Timothy Recreation Resort were open for customers Sunday, as everyone enjoyed the great conditions on the hill. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
The roads to Mt. Timothy Recreation Resort are in great condition. On opening day, more than a foot of snow and a fallen tree create a temporary blockage but that was cleared Friday. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Mt. Timothy Recreation Resort manager Launna Bell enjoyed the sunshine coming into the lodge as she worked Sunday. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Bright blue skies and great snow conditions greeted patrons of Mt. Timothy Recreation Resort Sunday, Dec. 20. The resort has enjoyed perfect ski conditions since opening Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Mt. Timothy Recreation Resort owners are continuing their transformation of the local hill with new log lift huts at the top of the magic carpets and the opening of the lower building for lift tickets sales and rentals. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Larry Henderson of Mt. Timothy Recreation Resort was at the hill Sunday making sure everything was running smoothly to kick off the 2020/2021 season. Wearing a mask himself, Henderson said face masks or coverings are required at Mt. Timothy as part of their COVID-19 precautions. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The 2020/2021 winter season at Mt. Timothy Recreation Resort has officially kicked off.

Patrons of the local Cariboo outdoor destination lined the parking lot with vehicles and spread out on the mountain for excellent conditions throughout the weekend.

“I’m overwhelmed with the support,” manager Launna Bell said Sunday evening.

“The enthusiasm has been amazing. Everyone is just so happy the hill is open.”

COVID-19 restrictions and precautions are in place at Mt. Timothy, including mandatory face masks or coverings while in the buildings, in lift line ups and on the lifts.

“Everyone’s doing their part. We have our signs everywhere that say, ‘Don’t be the reason we lose the season’ and we’ve embraced that. Let’s all work together.”

Bell said while COVID-19 has created challenges, she believes it has also reminded residents of the great recreational opportunities available in the Cariboo.

“You earn to appreciate things close to home.”

The road into the resort is wide and in great condition.

Mt. Timothy Recreation Resort is now open, except for Christmas Day, through until Jan. 3.

