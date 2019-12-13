Cariboo Prince George MP Todd Doherty expressed disappointment in Conservative Party Leader Andrew Scheer’s announcement Thursday that he will step down as leader once a replacement is chosen. Canadian Press photo.

MP Todd Doherty ‘disappoined’ with Conservative leader’s resignation

It cames a shock, Doherty told the Tribune

Cariboo-Prince George MP Todd Doherty said there is was shock and disappointment that Conservative leader Andrew Scheer announced he is stepping down once the party chooses a successor.

“This position takes an incredible toll on our families and you heard me talk about the six weeks of campaigning and how ugly it was and the personal attacks,” Doherty told the Tribune Thursday after Scheer officially announced his resignation. “You can imagine how it has been for Andrew. He’s been in a constant campaign for the last three and half years.”

Doherty said he admired that Scheer was first and foremost a family man.

“The man behind the camera and the name for me that really resonated was that he really invested in his wife and five children and whenever he had the opportunity he was there to pick them up from school he did.”

Scheer’s decision to resign was not made easily, Doherty added.

“For him to take that step and say, ‘I have to put my family first,’ — I’m not sure there are many, given the same situation, would have made that choice. I have to admire that.”

Read more: ‘Not a decision I came to lightly:’ Scheer to resign as Conservative leader

Dustin van Vugt, the executive director of the Conservative party, said Scheer made up his mind to resign after having “long and hard conversations with friends and family” over several weeks, and that he began to let his staff know earlier this week.

He also shed light on how the party had helped Scheer with the cost of moving his family from Regina to Ottawa once he became leader.

“Shortly after Mr. Scheer was elected leader, we had a meeting where I made a standard offer to cover the costs associated with moving his family from Regina to Ottawa,” van Vugt wrote in a statement Thursday.

“This includes a differential in schooling costs between Regina and Ottawa. All proper procedures were followed and signed off on by the appropriate people.”

Scheer was emotional in his seven-minute speech to the House of Commons, interrupted multiple times by applause and standing ovations from his caucus. His wife Jill was in the gallery watching.

He will stay on as MP for the Regina-Qu’Appelle riding.

Read more: Conservative leader resigns: A timeline of Andrew Scheer’s political career

– With files from Canadian Press


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Navigating ‘fever phobia’: B.C. doctor gives tips on when a sick kid should get to the ER
Next story
Prime Minister sets 2025 timeline for plan to remove fish farms from B.C. waters

Just Posted

MP Todd Doherty ‘disappoined’ with Conservative leader’s resignation

It cames a shock, Doherty told the Tribune

Interior First Nations announce emergency Mountain Caribou hunting ban in West Chilcotin

Tsilhqot’in and Ulkatcho leaders say the ban is for First Nations and non-First Nations alike

Dream comes true for McLeese Lake fire department

The acquisition of a parcel of land will enable the construction of a fire hall

Williams Lake Field Naturalists ready for 52nd annual Christmas bird count this Sunday

All lakecity birdwatchers are encouraged to contribute to this effort

PHOTOS: Bullets embrace Speed Week in lakecity

Speed Week is aimed at creating overall awareness for speed skating in B.C.

VIDEO: Feds give update on flying clearance for Santa’s sled

Transport Minister Marc Garneau has this message for the country’s children

Canada’s Attorney General looking to larger reforms on doctor-assisted death

The Quebec Superior Court gave Ottawa just six months — until March 2020 — to amend the law

Navigating ‘fever phobia’: B.C. doctor gives tips on when a sick kid should get to the ER

Any temperature above 38 C is considered a fever, but not all cases warrant a trip to the hospital

Wagon wheels can now be any size: B.C. community scraps 52 obsolete bylaws

They include an old bylaw regulating public morals

Indigenous mother wins $20,000 racial discrimination case against Vancouver police

Vancouver Police Board ordered to pay $20,000 and create Indigenous-sensitivity training

Sentencing for B.C. father who murdered two young daughters starts Monday

The bodies of Aubrey, 4, and Chloe, 6, were found in Oak Bay father’s apartment Dec. 25, 2017

B.C. vet talks tips for winter travel with pets

Going to see the vet the day before a trip is never a good idea

B.C. driver has car impounded for speeding to church

The driver, who said he was late to church, was clocked travelling 150 km/hr in a 100 km/hr zone

Cranbrook man calls for ban after dog caught in leg hold trap

Black Lab loses teeth after biting at trap in pain and panic

Most Read