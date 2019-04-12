Cariboo Prince George MP Todd Doherty will be hosting a town hall meeting in Williams Lake on Monday, April 15. Photo submitted

MP Doherty to host town hall in Williams Lake April 15

Williams Lake is one of four stops in a series of meetings with constituents

Cariboo Prince George MP Todd Doherty will be in Williams Lake on Monday, April 15 to host a town hall meeting.

“Please join me as I host a series of town halls across the Cariboo,” Doherty said. “Come out and have your voice heard.”

Williams Lake is the first stop, followed by Quesnel on April 16, Vanderhoof on April 17 and Prince George on April 18.

The meeting in Williams Lake will be held at Thompson Rivers University Williams Lake Campus at 1250 Western Ave. in room 1254 from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Earlier this week, Doherty hosted a two-day National Conference on Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder in Ottawa.

“The purpose of the conference is to consult and engage with a diverse group of stakeholders from across Canada to develop a comprehensive federal frame work on PTSD as mandated by my Private Members Bill C-211 An Act Respecting a Federal Framework on Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder,” Doherty said as the conference got underway on April 10.

Doherty has been working tirelessly on the issue of PTSDA since he was first elected as MP.

Bill C-211 on PTSD framework passes third reading in Senate

“The conference brings together approximately 200 participants from across Canada representing a broad range of expertise including healthcare professionals, researchers, individuals living with PTSD, Federal and Provincial Government representatives and academia.

Doherty said it was “truly humbling” to see all those who were attending the conference.

“To have all these groups come together, all invested in developing a national framework on PTSD that was born out of our Bill C-211.”

Doherty said there is still a lot of work that is needed to be done but to have Canada leading the world on PTSD legislation is a big step in the right direction.

“I would like thank everyone for taking the time to participate in this important conference, I know that our shared determination will have an incredible impact on the lives of those suffering with PTSD.”

Also this week, article from the Quesnel Observer on his expenses being the highest of any MP, Doherty, when interviewed said his high expenditures come primarily from travelling.

Read more: Todd Doherty highest spending MP: report

“I travel back every weekend. I’m present,” he told the Observer. “It was a promise that I made during the 2015 election that I would be back in the riding every weekend … So travel is a big one for us. I have one of the largest ridings, 84,000 square kilometres, and I’m in it, I’m out and about.”


