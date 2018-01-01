Cariboo-Prince George MP Todd Doherty (left) is taking his brother Trent Wreth for a holiday this winter. Photo submitted

MP Doherty reflects on 2017’s duties and wildfires

Cariboo-Prince George MP Todd Doherty continues to feel “blessed” representing the riding, he said

To see his private member’s bill on post traumatic stress disorder approved by the Senate would have been a nice close to the year, said Cariboo Prince George MP Todd Doherty as he reflected on 2017.

“It was a busy year with debating Bill C211, which has taken its course over the last year,” he told the Tribune. “It didn’t culminate where I wanted to see it by year end, but it is still moving forward.”

The bill, if enacted, would see the development of a national framework to address the challenges of recognizing the symptoms and providing timely diagnosis and treatment of people suffering post traumatic stress disorder.

It was passed unanimously on June 15, 2017 in the House of Commons and currently sits in the Senate.

There was an option to debate it in the Senate on Dec. 14, but that didn’t happen so hopefully it will resurface in January 2018, he added.

“I think the Senate has a legislative agenda they are trying to get through, but every day that we delay we are seeing more and more suicides,” he warned. “This is not a partisan issue, it is something we need to focus on as leaders in our communities and in our country.”

Doherty’s time is also spent committee to his Canadian Coast Guard Fisheries and Asia-Pacific Gateway files.

“We are very fortunate that our new leader Andrew Scheer, that we elected at the end of May, was able to see the leadership I’ve provided on the fisheries file up that point,” he said. “I’m honoured to be able to serve on both those files. Being named a shadow minister is an honour and very important to me.”

Delving into the softwood lumber dispute as the chair of the Conservative’s commitee has also been a big focus, he said.

Looming large in 2017 was the summer’s unprecedented fire season.

“Our region is going to be feeling the impact of this for years to come,” Doherty said. “I was in Williams Lake on Tuesday, Dec. 19 talking with friends and family that said as they went into the Christmas season, it did not feel like Christmas. We’ve been hit so hard over the last six months.”

Doherty said he continues to feel “blessed” to represent the riding and is proud of the region and its people.

“Whatever challenges are thrown at us, we find a way, whether it was contractors that did what they needed to do to help during the fires or the way our community rallied. And the way Prince George rallied to host over 11,000 people from our communities.”

During the holidays, Doherty plans to spend a week with his family in Prince George and then is taking his brother on a vacation.

“My brother, Trent Wreth, has battled cancer twice and he’s never been out of the province so we are going to sneak him and his wife and their young son away and take them on a holiday.”

Previous story
Canadian pilot killed in seaplane crash

Just Posted

Frozen wonderland greets New Years Eve revellers at Nimpo Lake

Ice sculptures and fireworks part of the fun out west

It’s a boy! Interior Health announces New Years baby

The first baby of 2018 for the Interior Health Authority region was born in Penticton

Mayor Cobb looks back on 2017

The fires have had both positive and negative effects on the city. Although we are very aware of the negative effects, the strength of our community was evident as we worked through the disaster.

B.C.’s top local news stories of 2017

A year in review: the shocking, stirring and amazing stories that caught our attention

Recent snowfalls have trails groomed and set for season at Bull Mountain

It’s shaping up to be a great year for the Williams Lake Cross Country Ski Club.

Best news photographs of 2017

A year in review through the lens of of Black Press staff and readers

First Canadian New Year’s babies delivered at the stroke of midnight

‘It’s a tie!’: Toronto welcomes two New Year’s babies born at midnight

Canadian pilot killed in seaplane crash

A prominent UK CEO and Canadian pilot were victims of Australia seaplane crash

Power still out to 3,000 following ice storms in Fraser Valley

BC Hydro still working to restore electricity to 3,000 following ice storms

12 killed in Costa Rica plane crash

10 U.S. citizens including families from Florida, NY die in Costa Rica plane crash

B.C.’s New Year’s Baby born in Surrey

It’s a girl! The BC Government announces B.C.’s first baby of 2018 was born in Surrey

Crystal ball drops in frigid Times Square to mark 2018

New Yorkers, celebrity entertainers and tourists from around the world packed a frigid Times Square to mark the start of 2018

North Korea warns U.S. of its nuclear force

Kim says US should know North Korean nuclear force a reality

Montreal’s citywide plastic bag ban starts now

Montreal’s citywide ban on plastic shopping bags comes into effect Jan. 1, 2018

Most Read