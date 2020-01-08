MP Doherty ‘devastated’ after 63 Canadians killed in Ukrainian International Airlines crash in Iran

The crash happened overnight just after the plane took off, killing all 176 passengers on board

Cariboo-Prince George MP Todd Doherty has issued a statement of condolences Wednesday morning following a Ukrainian International Airlines crash in Iran that has killed 63 Canadians overnight.

Doherty serves as the Conservative Shadow Minister of Transportation.

“I was devastated to hear news that 63 of our fellow Canadians were killed in a plane crash in Iran last night and wish to express my heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the families and friends of all those lost in this terrible tragedy,” Doherty said.

“While it is early and the details of the cause of this crash remain to be seen, I am firmly committed to working with the Minister of Transport in pursuit of the answers the families of these Canadian victims expect during this most difficult time.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also issued a statement on the fatal plane crash in Iran.

“This morning, I join Canadians across the country who are shocked and saddened to see reports that a plane crash outside of Tehran, Iran, has claimed the lives of 176 people, including 63 Canadians.

“On behalf of the Government of Canada, Sophie and I offer our deepest condolences to those who have lost family, friends, and loved ones in this tragedy. Our government will continue to work closely with its international partners to ensure that this crash is thoroughly investigated, and that Canadians’ questions are answered. Today, I assure all Canadians that their safety and security is our top priority. We also join with the other countries who are mourning the loss of citizens.”

Trudeau said Minister Champagne has been in touch with the government of Ukraine, and is speaking to relevant authorities and to international partners and is also working with officials from Transport Canada.

Friends and relatives of Canadian citizens believed to be on board can contact Global Affairs Canada’s 24/7 Emergency Watch and Response Centre by calling 613-996-8885 or 1-800-387-3124, or by sending an email to sos@international.gc.ca. Canadian citizens in Iran requiring consular assistance should contact the Canadian Embassy in Ankara at +90 (312) 409 2700 or call Global Affairs Canada’s Emergency Watch and Response Centre at 1 613-996-8885.

