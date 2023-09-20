Skeena Bulkley MP Taylor Bachrach said Northern B.C. farmers are being left to fend for themselves after this year’s severe drought conditions in many regions across the North. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern view)

Skeena Bulkley MP Taylor Bachrach said Northern B.C. farmers are being left to fend for themselves after this year’s severe drought conditions in many regions across the North. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern view)

MP Bachrach calls on feds to provide financial aid for Northern B.C. farmers

Northern B.C. farmers selling off livestock after ravaging summer

A summer of anguish for Northern B.C. farmers was brought up by Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP Taylor Bachrach today (Sept. 20) during question period in the parliament.

Bachrach pressed federal Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay to provide financial aid for farmers affected by drought. Devastating droughts have hit farmers across B.C. this summer, creating a production crisis for many farmers — particularly in the North of B.C.

Much of Northern B.C. was in a Class 5 drought — the most severe designation — for the majority of this summer.

According to Bachrach’s office, farmers in Williams Lake have had to sell off large numbers of their livestock due to a 90 per cent decrease in hay production compared to last year’s harvest.

“Farmers in Northern BC have been hit hard by extreme drought — another symptom of the worsening climate crisis,” he said. “Hay harvests are down as much as 90 per cent, and many farmers are struggling to feed their animals. We’re seeing herds sold off and we’re seeing family farms lost.”

The NDP MP said he is attempting to convince MacCaulay to act urgently and supply farms in need with hay sourced from other areas of Canada or the US.

“Local governments are waiting. Provincial government is waiting. And farmers are waiting for this Minister to finally come to the table,” he said. “How much longer are they going to have to wait?”

MacCaulay claimed he “fully understands the stress they [the farmers] are under.” He said the farmers will eventually get compensated in due course, though Bachrach argued the farmers need help now.

READ MORE: $480K to help connect new, young B.C. farmers with land

Love The Williams Lake Tribune?

Thank you! Sign up below for unlimited digital access for 30 days. Plus, receive our daily news alerts & breaking news, right to your inbox.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PHOTOS: Alice the 17K pound T-Rex has landed in Penticton
Next story
Counter-marchers outnumber SOGI protesters on Vancouver streets, plazas

Just Posted

Davana Stafford, executive director of the Station House Gallery stands in front of the gallery and gift shop, where a break and enter took place on Aug. 31. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Station House Gallery in Williams Lake break-in results in gift shop losses

Three homes in Terra Ridge overlooking Williams Lake have had their occupancy permit revoked as land slippage continues to impact the property. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
3 Terra Ridge units in Williams Lake deemed unsafe, foundations shifting

A group of around 30 people marched in Williams Lake on Sept. 20, 2023, protesting SOGI-inclusive education. SOGI stands for sexual orientation and gender identity, something everyone has. (Kim Kimberlin/Black Press Media photo)
Protestors march in Williams Lake against SOGI education

Phyllis Webstad, left, and Elaine Watt, hold up one of the finished quilts which are part of the Quilts for Survivors initiative as part of Orange Shirt Day Society’s events this year. Fifty quilts will be given away to survivors of the St. Joseph’s Residential School and the sixties scoop. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
10th annual Orange Shirt Day events in Williams Lake to span many days

Pop-up banner image