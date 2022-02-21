Moving vehicle collides with parked car in Williams Lake early on Family Day

A Honda Civic received extensive damage after being hit while parked on Pigeon Avenue Monday morning, Feb. 21. (Photo submitted) RCMP attended a motor vehicle incident on Pigeon Avenue Monday, Feb. 21 where a truck ran into a parked car. (Photo submitted)

Williams Lake RCMP attended a collision on Pigeon Avenue Monday morning, Feb. 21 where a moving vehicle ran into a car parked on the street.

Staff Sgt. Del Byron, Operations NCO Williams Lake detachment, said the collision occurred just after 7 a.m. near Western Avenue.

A man and woman inside the vehicle were caught by police after a brief chase.

Police suspect alcohol is a factor in the collision.

