Moving vehicle collides with parked car in Williams Lake early on Family Day

Williams Lake RCMP attended a collision on Pigeon Avenue Monday morning, Feb. 21 where a moving vehicle ran into a car parked on the street.
Staff Sgt. Del Byron, Operations NCO Williams Lake detachment, said the collision occurred just after 7 a.m. near Western Avenue.
A man and woman inside the vehicle were caught by police after a brief chase.
Police suspect alcohol is a factor in the collision.
