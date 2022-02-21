Moving vehicle collides with parked car in Williams Lake early on Family Day

A Honda Civic received extensive damage after being hit while parked on Pigeon Avenue Monday morning, Feb. 21. (Photo submitted)A Honda Civic received extensive damage after being hit while parked on Pigeon Avenue Monday morning, Feb. 21. (Photo submitted)
RCMP attended a motor vehicle incident on Pigeon Avenue Monday, Feb. 21 where a truck ran into a parked car. (Photo submitted)RCMP attended a motor vehicle incident on Pigeon Avenue Monday, Feb. 21 where a truck ran into a parked car. (Photo submitted)

Williams Lake RCMP attended a collision on Pigeon Avenue Monday morning, Feb. 21 where a moving vehicle ran into a car parked on the street.

Staff Sgt. Del Byron, Operations NCO Williams Lake detachment, said the collision occurred just after 7 a.m. near Western Avenue.

A man and woman inside the vehicle were caught by police after a brief chase.

Police suspect alcohol is a factor in the collision.

