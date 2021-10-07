Movie theatre opens doors for COVID-19 pop-in vaccine clinic in Williams Lake

A drop-in vaccine clinic is being held at Paradise Cinemas Thursday, Oct. 7. (Angie Mindus photos - Williams Lake Tribune)

Residents in Williams Lake are lined up down the block for a drop-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic taking place at Paradise Cinemas Thursday, Oct. 7.

Paradise Cinemas is again partnering with Interior Health to offer the drop-in clinics at the movie theatre.

Clinics are planned for every Thursday in October, all from 3:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Over the course of the first three movie theatre clinics, Interior Health vaccinated more than 300 people, representing over 2.5 per cent of Williams Lake’s population, Massimo Calabrese, the young lakecity man who organized the clinics, told the Tribune.

“A majority of these were first doses, showing that there are still a lot of people who have the potential to get vaccinated if given the opportunity or encouragement to do so.”

