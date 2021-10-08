(Piqsels)

(Piqsels)

Mounties urge caution for motorists ahead of inclement weather this Thanksgiving weekend

Mud and snow tires will be required for many B.C. highways

As British Columbians get ready to hit the road ahead of one of busiest holiday weekends of the year, the RCMP are warning travellers to drive safely.

“Police will be out in force throughout the province stopping drivers and checking vehicles to ensure motorists are safe and vehicles are properly equipped to meet winter driving conditions,” the B.C. Highway Patrol said in a Thursday (Oct. 7) press release.

According to the RCMP, 36 people die each year in crashes where drivers are going too fast for road conditions.

Police said that drivers should replace worn windshield wipers and clear windows of fog and snow before driving, as well as turning headlights on to make sure the tail lights come on as well.

For tires, mud and snow (M+S) tires are required on most B.C. highways from Oct. 1 to April 30, aside from some highways in the Lower Mainland and on Vancouver Island that have fewer or no winter tire requirements.

Other tips from police for safe driving this month include:

  • Make sure your tires are properly inflated and have sufficient tread depth.
  • Do not use cruise control on slippery, wet or snowy roads.
  • Slow down when conditions are bad and increase the distance between your car and the vehicle in front of you.
  • Be extra vigilant for cyclists and pedestrians.
  • Watch out for black ice and leave yourself extra time to get to your destination.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Previous story
RCMP officer who shot Kootenay man testifies at inquest
Next story
Corn maze delight in the Cariboo north of Williams Lake

Just Posted

Whiskey Creek Acres. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Final Williams Lake Farmers’ Market of the season Friday, Oct. 8

Lily, Aubrey, and George Inglis (back-left) of Quesnel teamed up with friends Daniel Auras (centre), Neve Foreman, and Kayden Heinrichs of Prince George to complete the Cariboo Corn Maze on Sunday, Oct. 3. It was the first time attending for all who agreed it was a great time. (Rebecca Dyok photo)
Corn maze delight in the Cariboo north of Williams Lake

A drop-in vaccine clinic is being held at Paradise Cinemas Thursday, Oct. 7. (Angie Mindus photos - Williams Lake Tribune)
Movie theatre opens doors for COVID-19 pop-in vaccine clinic in Williams Lake

The Cariboo Gardens Apartment at 550 Cedar Ave. recently sold for $3.29 million. (Melissa Smalley - 100 Mile Free Press photo)
100 Mile apartment building sells for $3.29 million