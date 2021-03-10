Mounties look for suspect in attempted armed robbery at Coast Fraser Inn in Williams Lake

An attempted armed robbery suspect left empty handed early Wednesday morning, March 10, after demanding money from the desk clerk at the Coast Fraser Inn in Williams Lake.

Williams Lake RCMP were called to the scene at the hotel at 1:48 a.m., located along Highway 97 in Williams Lake, after an unknown man wearing a mask and brandishing an edged weapon, confronted the hotel employee.

“The employee (managed) to safely retreat into a back office and called the police,” North District RCMP Cpl. Madonna Saunderson said. “There were no reported injuries.”

Police said the man then fled the hotel empty handed, and said they believe the suspect also damaged the door to Boston Pizza but was unable to gain entry into the restaurant.

RCMP described the suspect as male, five-foot-10 to five-foot-11 with a heavy build and last seen wearing a blue hoodie, black pants, white face covering and a black Canucks hat with a white stripe on the brim.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.



greg.sabatino@wltribune.com

RCMP