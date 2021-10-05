Mounties investigate body found near Kamloops landfill as homicide

nyone who interacted with Adam Hibbert or has knowledge of his movements on Thursday, Sept. 30, or Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, is asked to call Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.RCMP

A body discovered along a beach during a fire call on Mission Flats is being investigated as a homicide, Kamloops Mounties have confirmed.

The deceased has been identified as 29-year-old Kamloops resident Adam Hibbert.

Kamloops firefighters came across Hibbert’s body while responding to a suspicious fire off Mission Flats Road, along the shoreline of the Thompson River and near the entrance to the City of Kamloops landfill, on Oct.1.

RCMP officers were called in at about 4:15 p.m. and, at the time, police were unable to identify the deceased, but have now confirmed the victim’s identity.

“Members of the serious crime unit, forensic identification section and other specialized units have been working around the clock on this investigation since the discovery of the body on Friday and the evidence collected thus far has revealed the death to be a homicide,” Sgt. Nestor Baird said in a release. “We do know this was not a random event and there is no risk to the public.”

RCMP spokesperson Crystal Evelyn told KTW the cause of death and motive behind it are under investigation.

Police are releasing Hibbert’s name and photo to help further the investigation. Anyone who interacted with him or has knowledge of his movements on Thursday, Sept. 30, or Friday, Oct. 1, is asked to call Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.

“In investigations like this, early tips and information from the public can be crucial,” Baird said. “If anyone has video surveillance, cellphone or dash-cam video that may have captured something suspicious in the Mission Flats area or any information about the victim’s interactions prior to his murder, please let us know as soon as possible.”

This is believed to be the second homicide of 2021 in Kamloops. A man in his 20s was gunned down in the Howard Johnson Inn downtown on Feb. 13. No arrest has been made to date regarding that murder, which police believe to be connected to the city’s low level drug trade and a slaying in which the victim knew his killer.

