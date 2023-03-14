Mountie sent to hospital, car windows smashed after tangling with Kamloops teens

~Kamloops This Week

Kamloops Mounties maced a youth, lodged multiple teens in the drunk tank and will be recommending charges against another who smashed a police car’s window during the first weekend of March.

Several people were arrested and ticketed after police responded to a report that 20 teens were intoxicated and causing a disturbance near the bus loop around Lansdowne Street and Sixth Avenue last Friday at about 8:30 p.m., according to an RCMP press release.

Multiple officers attended and arrested five youths, one of whom, police said, appeared likely to assault officers, resulting in police deploying pepper spray at the individual, the release said.

The youths were taken to cells, then later released to their guardians and issued tickets in relation to possession of alcohol by a minor and public intoxication.

It wasn’t the only incident involving youths that weekend.

Police also arrested an intoxicated male youth at about 10 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, on the North Shore and seized a knife from him. Officers had responded to a report of an attempted car theft in the 800-block of Fortune Drive and were later called to a location two blocks away for a male acting erratically who fit the description of the person said to have attempted the vehicle theft.

The youth was lodged in cells to sober up safely, and later released to a guardian.

Anyone who has information or witnessed anything related to this investigation can call police at 250-828-3000 and reference file 2023-7444.

Also on March 4, just before midnight, a Kamloops RCMP officer was patrolling the 400-block of Lansdowne Street when he heard a vehicle alarm, leading to the officer arresting a male youth for mischief, and would later discover smashed vehicle windows.

The suspect, however, fled the scene, but was located by another officer. That officer struggled to detain the suspect, who smashed a police vehicle window while resisting arrest, and a assaulted a police officer at Royal Inland Hospital after being transported there by paramedics. The assaulted officer required medical treatment for his non-life threatening injuries, according to a police press release.

Police are expected to recommend charges against the teen.

READ MORE: Vernon RCMP remain on scene after body found in car

READ MORE: Penticton Indian Band Police warn of attempted abduction

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CrimeKamloopsRCMP