Power is expected to be restored by 5 p.m.

A BC Hydro crew works to restore power to residents at Mountain House Road and Xat’Sull First Nation Thursday afternoon, May 6. There have been strong winds in the area all afternoon. (Photo submitted)

A downed tree across power lines has caused an outage for 54 BC Hydro customers Thursday afternoon, May 6.

The power outage is north of Highway 97 along Mountain House Road.

BC Hydro estimates the power to be restored by 5 p.m.

