Mount Polley Mine will begin dredging the Springer Pit (seen here in July 2015) to send tailings and water to the repaired tailings storage facility that breached in 2014. Monica Lamb-Yorski file photo

Mount Polley to begin dredging Springer Pit

Water and tailings being stored in the Springer Pit since the 2014 breach will now be returned to the tailings storage facility.

Three and a half years after the Mount Polley Mine breach, the company responsible for the disaster is preparing to return water and tailings to the original tailings storage facility that failed in August 2014.

“We are going to start dredging the Springer Pit,” general manager Dale Reimer told the Tribune Wednesday.

“We were mining in Springer Pit before the breach and after the breach we were using it to deposit all site contact water, plus the tailings from the mill.”

All of the water and tailings will be taken from the Springer Pit and sent through a pipeline, which is approximately three kilometres long, to be deposited into the repaired tailings pond.

“We mix the tailings with water and pump it down,” Reimer explained, noting it is estimated in total about four million tonnes will be moved in total.

In advance of the release, the mine is doing water tests on the system and if it works well and there are no “hiccups” the dredging could start as early as this coming weekend.

As for the continued discharge of water from the site into Quesnel Lake, Reimer said the mine’s water treatment plant is functioning for that purpose.

On average about 14,000 cubic metres of water goes into the lake a day.

“We are also continuing to mine in Cariboo Pit,” he added.

When the tailings storage facility breached on Aug. 4, 2014 an estimated 10.6 million cubic metres of supernatant water, 7.3 million cubic metres of tailings solids, .6 million cubic metres of construction material and 6.5 million cubic meters of interstitial water was released.

The release caused physical impact to the downstream environment including Polley Lake, Hazeltine Creek and Quesnel Lake.

Previous story
Twitter feed prays for — instead of preying on — B.C. MLAs

Just Posted

Mount Polley to begin dredging Springer Pit

Water and tailings being stored in the Springer Pit since the 2014 breach will now be returned to the tailings storage facility.

From slime to science: Marie Sharpe Science Fair

Students learn scientific method at school wide fair

Snowfall warning in effect for Williams Lake Friday, Feb 23

Several centimetres of snow is expected by the afternoon

WATCH: Walking from Argentina to Alaska one step at a time

Holly “Cargo” Harrison is in Williams Lake, resting a pulled hamstring before he continues on his 15,000-mile walk to Alaska.

Williams Lake taps into $5 million infrastructure competition

If successful in obtaining Smart Cities Challenge funding, Williams Lake would develop a universal water metering project.

Evacuated cat finds his way home seven months after B.C. wildfires

‘He just decided he was going on a holiday — an extended holiday’

Twitter feed prays for — instead of preying on — B.C. MLAs

Non-partisan Christian group wants to support politicians through personalized prayer

Mills Memorial Hospital financing formula released

Regional taxpayers to pay $113.7 million for new facility.

Hundreds march for justice in death of Winnipeg teen

Tina Fontaine was pulled from a river in 2014, her body wrapped in a blanket and weighed down by rocks

Cat taken from senior in Vancouver Island care home now with family

Cat was replaced with a robotic stuffed toy

Maritimes want their own CFL team

Their biggest hurdle is getting a stadium commitment in place

Sask. school shooter to be sentenced as adult

The man was just shy of his 18th birthday when he killed four people and injured seven others

Internet questions PM’s fashion choices in India

The Trudeaus’ eight-day visit has been dogged by various controversies since it began Feb. 17

Adopted potbelly pig killed and eaten on Vancouver Island

Animal had been adopted out from the SPCA in Duncan; staff are devastated by news

Most Read