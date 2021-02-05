Mount Polley Mine Corporation appealing $9,000 non-compliance penalty from government

Mount Polley Mining Corporation (MPMC) is appealing a $9,000 non-compliance penalty under the province’s Environmental Management Act in regards to its water discharge plans.
The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy issued the penalty on Dec. 8, 2020, a follow up to a warning notice issued to the company on Feb. 24, 2020.
Signed off by the ministry director, operations manager for compliance, Leslie Payette, the notice explained the reasons for the penalty.
They included failing to meet section 2.10 of the water discharge requiring MPMC to submit a detailed design for a pilot passive water treatment system, failure to commission a pilot scale biochemical reactor system (BCR) and bench scale system and failture to submit ‘as built’ drawings of the pilot and bench scale (BCR) systems between 2017 and 2019.
Mount Polley’s chief operating officer Don Parsons said the mine is actively treating its contact water through a water treatment plant on site.
“At the same time we are working with industry experts to research a number of passive treatment options for contact water,” he told the Tribune. “This is a condition in our effluent permit and our commitment to the community.”
Parsons noted MPMC does not believe it has breached the permit term and it is important the misunderstanding is addressed.
news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
Cariboo Regional Districtmining
Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here