Proclamation of Tourism Week (from left): Paula Amos (Indigenous Tourism BC), Marsha Walden (Destination BC), Amy Thacker (CCCTA), Hon Minister Lisa Beare (Tourism, Arts & Culture). (Photo submitted)

MOU signed to promote growth of tourism on Gold Rush Trail

The signing took place during the Tourism Week Proclamation in Victoria this past week.

The Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism Association said it is pleased to have signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association supporting the Gold Rush Trail.

The MOU recommits a co-ordinated and collaborative approach in promoting growth and development of tourism on the Gold Rush Trail.

“There are exceptional experiences and untapped potential along the Gold Rush Trial,” said CCCTA CEO Amy Thacker. “I am thrilled with the memorandum of understanding signing as we recommit to this vital corridor and celebrate a living ‘History Shaped by Nature’ for future generations.”

The parties agree there is an opportunity to promote awareness and connectivity to tourism stakeholders, policy makers, leaders and organizations to understand the value of the Gold Rush Trail corridor.

The relationship will allow the organizations to leverage each other’s programs, expertise and resources to support the key economic corridor and help cultivate a sustainable visitor economy in all parts of the province.

“The Gold Rush Trail is a tourism must-see that ties together such a large part of the stunning and diverse landscape of the Interior to the nationally-recognized historic site of Barkerville,” said Lisa Beare, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

“The development and promotion of the Gold Rush Trail will highlight historically-rich piece of British Columbia’s past, support new business growth in the area, while enriching the experience for visitors today.”

TOTA and CCCTA developed the MOU to more clearly define their partnership in enhancing and expanding the Gold Rush Trial corridor, supporting communities and individual entrepreneurs as they develop new product and programming, respond to emergencies, grow marketing assets and support Indigenous tourism growth.

Meanwhile, the Gold Rush Trail Management Committee, made up of stakeholders from new Westminster to Barkerville, will continue to provide advice and guidance to the teams supporting tourism in the corridor.

