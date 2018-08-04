Motorists revved up about cheap gas prices in Williams Lake

Fuel stations offer some of the lowest prices in the province

If you’re a motorist and are lucky enough to be travelling through Williams Lake, you’ll be enjoying some of the lowest fuel prices in the province this B.C. Day long weekend.

Sun Valley Gas owner Scott Nelson, who was working the pumps at Canwest Saturday, said motorists were very grateful for the reduced gas prices.

Nelson said he was happy to lower the price to give the big corporations a run for their money.

“We’re happy to put some money back in the pockets of families this long weekend,” Nelson said.

As of early Saturday evening, gas prices in Williams Lake remained at 121.9.

Readers who commented on the Tribune’s Facebook post were reporting gas prices as high as 174.9 in the Lower Mainland.