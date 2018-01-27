Motorists cautioned to travel safely on roadways as snow flies in Cariboo

Drivers travelling Cariboo roadways should expect slippery conditions today, Jan. 27, as snow continues to fly throughout the region.

While no major incidents have been reported, Drive BC is citing compact snow, slippery sections, limited visibility, blowing snow and heavy fog as conditions for motorists to caution to.

Environment Canada said today’s snowfall is scheduled to end late this afternoon amounting to roughly 5 centimetres of fresh snow, with a high of -6C.

City plow trucks, meanwhile, are currently out in Williams Lake working to clear streets.

Another five to 10cm of snow is expected for Sunday, with a high of -4C and a low of -6C.

South of Williams Lake, skiers at Mt. Timothy are enjoying fresh snowfall at the hill as roughly 5cm has fallen since early morning.

The ski hill currently has a 93-centimetre base, with temperatures today hovering around -7C.

