Motorcyclist receives serious injuries in Williams Lake crash

Police say the driver of a pickup truck turned illegally into the motorcyle

A collision between a motorcycle and a pickup truck Monday in Williams Lake resulted in the serious, non-life threatening injuries for the motorcyle operator. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake RCMP are continuing to investigate a collision Monday afternoon on Highway 97 in the lakecity that saw a man on a motorcycle suffer serious non-life threatening injuries.

Staff Sgt. Del Byron, Operations NCO Williams Lake RCMP detachment, said the collision occurred at 2:49 p.m. near Speedy Petey’s Quick Lube at the intersection of Broadway Avenue South, Highway 97 and South Mackenzie Avenue.

“Investigation revealed a southbound F150 pickup truck turned left illegally in front of a northbound motorcycle,” Byron noted.

EHS, RCMP and members of the Williams Lake Fire Department attended the emergency.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP