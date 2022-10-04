A collision between a motorcycle and a pickup truck Monday in Williams Lake resulted in the serious, non-life threatening injuries for the motorcyle operator. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

A collision between a motorcycle and a pickup truck Monday in Williams Lake resulted in the serious, non-life threatening injuries for the motorcyle operator. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Motorcyclist receives serious injuries in Williams Lake crash

Police say the driver of a pickup truck turned illegally into the motorcyle

Williams Lake RCMP are continuing to investigate a collision Monday afternoon on Highway 97 in the lakecity that saw a man on a motorcycle suffer serious non-life threatening injuries.

Staff Sgt. Del Byron, Operations NCO Williams Lake RCMP detachment, said the collision occurred at 2:49 p.m. near Speedy Petey’s Quick Lube at the intersection of Broadway Avenue South, Highway 97 and South Mackenzie Avenue.

“Investigation revealed a southbound F150 pickup truck turned left illegally in front of a northbound motorcycle,” Byron noted.

EHS, RCMP and members of the Williams Lake Fire Department attended the emergency.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Previous story
B.C. Electoral Boundaries Commission proposes to add six new ridings

Just Posted

A collision between a motorcycle and a pickup truck Monday in Williams Lake resulted in the serious, non-life threatening injuries for the motorcyle operator. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Motorcyclist receives serious injuries in Williams Lake crash

Williams Lake First Nation councillors Ann Louie, left, and Rick Gilbert cut the ribbon for a new net zero duplex at Sugar Cane. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Net zero duplex at Williams Lake First Nation completed

About 100 people gathered Sunday, Oct. 2 outside the Williams Lake RCMP detachment to mourn the loss of 21-year-old Surrance Myers who died Oct. 1 while in police custody. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Police watchdog investigating in-custody death of young Williams Lake man

Five northern communities accounted for nearly 20 per cent of all black bears killed in the province. (Angie Mindus/ Black Press Media)
Target of 100-Mile bear attack recovering at home