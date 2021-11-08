The Comox Valley RCMP responded to a motorcycle crash on Island Highway North near Endall Road at approximately 4:30 p.m. Nov. 7, 2021. File photo

The Comox Valley RCMP responded to a motorcycle crash on Island Highway North near Endall Road at approximately 4:30 p.m. Nov. 7, 2021. File photo

Motorcycle crash on B.C. highway claims life of 16-year-old rider

A 16-year-old Courtenay youth suffered fatal injuries after a crash on Island Highway North in Black Creek on Sunday (Nov.7)

The Comox Valley RCMP responded to a motorcycle crash on Island Highway North near Endall Road at approximately 4:30 p.m. Frontline officers, along with other emergency services personnel, attended the scene where lifesaving measures were provided to a motorcycle rider. The rider succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The initial investigation suggests the motorcyclist was traveling at a high rate of speed when it crashed into a vehicle crossing the highway. The driver of the vehicle sustained minor injuries.

“The Comox Valley RCMP offers our most sincere condolences to the family and friends of this young person. Undoubtedly, our entire community will be impacted by this heartbreaking loss,” said Const. Monika Terragni, Comox Valley RCMP media relations officer.

Comox Valley RCMP is being assisted by the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS) as the investigation moves forward.

The record has also reached out to the Oyster River Fire Department.

If you witnessed this incident, or have any other information, you are asked to call the Comox Valley RCMP at (250) 338-1321.

Comox Valley RCMP


photos@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

motor vehicle crash

Previous story
Abbotsford farmer first in B.C. to grow and harvest ‘world’s most expensive spice’
Next story
More than 19K lives wouldn’t have ended if pandemic never happened: Stats Canada

Just Posted

Chilcotin grizzly bears feast on salmon in the Chilko River recently as they prepared for winter. (Monika Petersen photo)
Grizzly bears in B.C.’s Chilcotin feast on salmon, prepare for hibernation

Members of the Central Cariboo Search and Rescue conducted a water rescue on Horsefly Lake Sunday night, Nov. 7. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Search continues for missing 60-year-old boater on Horsefly Lake: RCMP

The residents in two homes at the Green Acres Mobile Home Park remain under evacuation order. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune.
Two properties remain under evacuation order at Green Acres Mobile Home Park

Tyson Delay (Joel Kingston photo)
Williams Lake strongman Tyson Delay cracks top 4 at nationals