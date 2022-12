Power is out near Horsefly, north-south of Black Creek Road

A power outage Tuesday, Dec. 27 in the Horsefly area is impacting 643 customers.

The BC Hydro website said the cause is due to a motor vehicle accident.

Hydro crews are en route and expected to arrive at around 12:30 p.m.

DriveBC says to watch for slippery conditions at the start of Horsefly Road and Horsefly Lake Road for 47.4 km to 1 km east of Horsefly and compact snow.



