A motor vehicle incident knocked out power to more than 100 BC Hydro customers in the 150 Mile House area Monday afternoon and evening. (BC Hydro outage map)

Motor vehicle incident leaves more than 100 without power at 150 Mile House

Crash attended by police, fire crews, ambulance and search and rescue

Emergency crews attended a single vehicle incident on Highway 97 Monday afternoon that knocked out power to 128 residents in the 150 Mile House area.

More than 100 BC Hydro customers continue to be without Monday night after a vehicle left Highway 97 and hit a power pole at 3:05 p.m.

The power is expected to be restored by 10:30 p.m., according to BC Hydro’s website.

Rick White of the Central Cariboo Search and Rescue said the vehicle went off road right, up a side hill and into a power pole near Rodeo Drive.

According to witnesses the driver left the scene by catching a ride in a passersby vehicle.

Williams Lake RCMP Insp. Jeff Pelley confirmed the incident involved a single vehicle, noting there was no indication of alcohol or drugs being involved, however, the matter is still under investigation. He said the driver was not injured.

The scene was attended by RCMP, CCSARS, EHS and members of the 150 Mile Volunteer Fire Department.

