Power went out at 1:32 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29

Emergency responders are on scene of a motor vehicle incident which occurred just after 1:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29 in Williams Lake.

A power pole is broken in half across from DG’s Car Wash on Mackenzie Avenue South, where the lower half of the pole is resting on the roof of a SUV.

BC Hydro is reporting 4,000 customers are without power stretching throughout the downtown core and beyond.

More to come.