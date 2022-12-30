UPDATE: Highway 97 between Quesnel, Williams Lake reopened after motor vehicle collision

A vehicle collision on Highway 97 about 23 kilometres south of Quesnel has traffic stopped Friday evening, Dec. 30. (Baldev Singh photo)A vehicle collision on Highway 97 about 23 kilometres south of Quesnel has traffic stopped Friday evening, Dec. 30. (Baldev Singh photo)
Traffic was stopped Friday evening, Dec. 30 for a motor vehicle incident on Highway 97. (DriveBC map)Traffic was stopped Friday evening, Dec. 30 for a motor vehicle incident on Highway 97. (DriveBC map)

Highway 97 has been reopened in both directions at 9:30 p.m., Friday night, Dec. 30 between Quesnel and Williams Lake following a serious motor vehicle incident.

DriveBC’s first alert about the incident at Freeman Road, about 23 kilometres south of Quesnel came out at 8 p.m. No detour was available.

Motorists in the area had said flaggers and emergency crews were on scene, and that the road was icy.

The incident involved a collision between northbound and southbound vehicles, and also another vehicle which was in the ditch, a witness told Black Press Media.

Cariboo

