UPDATE: Highway 97 between Quesnel, Williams Lake reopened after motor vehicle collision

A vehicle collision on Highway 97 about 23 kilometres south of Quesnel has traffic stopped Friday evening, Dec. 30. (Baldev Singh photo) Traffic was stopped Friday evening, Dec. 30 for a motor vehicle incident on Highway 97. (DriveBC map)

Highway 97 has been reopened in both directions at 9:30 p.m., Friday night, Dec. 30 between Quesnel and Williams Lake following a serious motor vehicle incident.

DriveBC’s first alert about the incident at Freeman Road, about 23 kilometres south of Quesnel came out at 8 p.m. No detour was available.

Motorists in the area had said flaggers and emergency crews were on scene, and that the road was icy.

The incident involved a collision between northbound and southbound vehicles, and also another vehicle which was in the ditch, a witness told Black Press Media.

